Hercules Tech: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Hercules Technology Growth Capital Inc. (HTGC) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $82.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Palo Alto, California-based company said it had profit of 65 cents. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, came to 32 cents per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 32 cents per share.

The specialty finance company posted revenue of $69.6 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $69.7 million.

Hercules Tech shares have risen 21% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $17.40, a climb of 61% in the last 12 months.