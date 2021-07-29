Byline Bancorp: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Byline Bancorp Inc. (BY) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $28.5 million.

The Chicago-based bank said it had earnings of 73 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 77 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $82.3 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $79.2 million, which topped Street forecasts.

Byline Bancorp shares have climbed 53% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $23.57, an increase of 75% in the last 12 months.