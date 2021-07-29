NETSTREIT: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NETSTREIT Corp. (NTST) on Thursday reported a key measure of profitability in its second quarter. The results fell short of Wall Street expectations.

The real estate investment trust, based in Dallas, said it had funds from operations of $8.1 million, or 20 cents per share, in the period.

The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of 22 cents per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had a loss of $2.5 million, or 7 cents per share.

NETSTREIT, based in Dallas, posted revenue of $13.8 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $12.7 million.

NETSTREIT expects full-year funds from operations in the range of 95 cents to 99 cents per share.

The company's shares have increased 32% since the beginning of the year.