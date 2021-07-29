JMP: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

JMP Group Inc. (JMP) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $3.6 million.

The San Francisco-based company said it had earnings of 17 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 29 cents per share.

The nvestment banking and asset services company posted revenue of $48.5 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $48.5 million, which beat Street forecasts.

JMP shares have increased 54% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $5.93, more than doubling in the last 12 months.