World Fuel Services: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

World Fuel Services Corp. (INT) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $17.6 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Miami-based company said it had profit of 28 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 39 cents per share.

The company that services ships, jets and trucks posted revenue of $7.09 billion in the period.

World Fuel Services shares have increased almost 5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $32.64, a rise of 36% in the last 12 months.