CTO Realty: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (CTO) on Thursday reported a key measure of profitability in its second quarter.

The Daytona Beach, Florida-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $6.3 million, or $1.07 per share, in the period.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had a loss of $3.7 million, or 63 cents per share.

The real estate company, based in Daytona Beach, Florida, posted revenue of $14.3 million in the period.

CTO Realty expects full-year funds from operations in the range of $4 to $4.20 per share.

The company's shares have risen 30% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $54.85, an increase of 41% in the last 12 months.