Carter’s: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Carter's Inc. (CRI) on Friday reported second-quarter earnings of $71.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had profit of $1.62. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.67 per share.

The maker of children's apparel and accessories posted revenue of $746.4 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in October, Carter's expects its per-share earnings to be $1.60.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $960 million for the fiscal third quarter.

Carter's shares have increased almost 5% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 18% in the last 12 months.