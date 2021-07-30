W.W. Grainger: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

W.W. Grainger Inc. (GWW) on Friday reported second-quarter net income of $225 million.

On a per-share basis, the Lake Forest, Illinois-based company said it had profit of $4.27.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.61 per share.

The seller of maintenance and other supplies posted revenue of $3.21 billion in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.23 billion.

W.W. Grainger expects full-year earnings to be $19 to $20.50 per share, with revenue in the range of $12.7 billion to $13 billion.

W.W. Grainger shares have increased 13% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P's 500 index has risen 18%. The stock has risen 35% in the last 12 months.