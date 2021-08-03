Business & Real Estate

ConocoPhillips: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

HOUSTON

ConocoPhillips (COP) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $2.09 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had net income of $1.55. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.27 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.15 per share.

The energy company posted revenue of $10.21 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $10.2 billion.

ConocoPhillips shares have risen 38% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P's 500 index has increased 17%. The stock has climbed 48% in the last 12 months.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the Daily Afternoon Bulletin and get a quick summary of the day's news.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Business & Real Estate

Ametek: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

August 03, 2021 4:12 AM

Business & Real Estate

Sealed Air: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

August 03, 2021 4:08 AM

Business & Real Estate

Glatfelter: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

August 03, 2021 4:08 AM

Business & Real Estate

Arconic: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

August 03, 2021 4:03 AM

Business & Real Estate

TopBuild: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

August 03, 2021 4:02 AM
Copyright Commenting Policy Corrections Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service