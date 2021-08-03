CECO: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CECO Environmental Corp. (CECE) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $293,000.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had profit of 1 cent. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 9 cents per share.

The maker of air pollution controls and industrial ventilation systems posted revenue of $78.7 million in the period.

CECO shares have fallen slightly since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen nearly 4% in the last 12 months.