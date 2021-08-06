Business & Real Estate

Xoma: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

EMERYVILLE, Calif.

Xoma Corp. (XOMA) on Thursday reported a loss of $2.2 million in its second quarter.

The Emeryville, California-based company said it had a loss of 31 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 41 cents per share.

The drug developer posted revenue of $901,000 in the period.

Xoma shares have fallen 31% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 80% in the last 12 months.

  Comments  
