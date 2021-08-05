Business & Real Estate

Aeglea: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

AUSTIN, Texas

Aeglea Biotherapeutics Inc. (AGLE) on Thursday reported a loss of $6.8 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Austin, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 10 cents.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 19 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $13.7 million in the period.

Aeglea shares have decreased 16% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen slightly more than 3% in the last 12 months.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the Daily Afternoon Bulletin and get a quick summary of the day's news.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Business & Real Estate

BrightView: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

August 05, 2021 10:32 PM
Copyright Commenting Policy Corrections Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service