DigitalBridge: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (DBRG) on Thursday reported a loss in a key measure in its second quarter.

The real estate investment trust, based in Boca Raton, Florida, said it had a funds from operations loss of $4.8 million, or 1 cent per share, in the period.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had a loss of $141.3 million, or 29 cents per share.

The provider of asset management services to NorthStar Realty Finance Corp. posted revenue of $237.2 million in the period.

The company's shares have increased 42% since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than tripled in the last 12 months.