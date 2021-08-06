Business & Real Estate

J2 Global: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES

J2 Global Inc. (JCOM) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $15.7 million.

The Los Angeles-based company said it had profit of 33 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and non-recurring costs, were $2.41 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.03 per share.

The internet and cloud services company posted revenue of $429 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $392.6 million.

J2 Global expects full-year earnings in the range of $9.57 to $9.73 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.72 billion to $1.74 billion.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the Daily Afternoon Bulletin and get a quick summary of the day's news.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

J2 Global shares have risen 46% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $142.78, more than doubling in the last 12 months.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Business & Real Estate

Zynga: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

August 06, 2021 1:57 AM

Business & Real Estate

Recession housing relief chief gets prison in bribery case

August 06, 2021 1:57 AM

Business & Real Estate

Resideo Technologies: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

August 06, 2021 1:57 AM

Business & Real Estate

Magnite: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

August 06, 2021 1:57 AM

Business & Real Estate

Trupanion: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

August 06, 2021 1:57 AM

Business & Real Estate

Post Holdings: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

August 06, 2021 1:57 AM
Copyright Commenting Policy Corrections Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service