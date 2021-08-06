Energy Recovery: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Energy Recovery Inc. (ERII) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $1.1 million.

The San Leandro, California-based company said it had net income of 2 cents per share.

The maker of energy recovery devices posted revenue of $20.6 million in the period.

Energy Recovery shares have increased 47% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $20.10, more than doubling in the last 12 months.