Business & Real Estate

Energy Recovery: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

SAN LEANDRO, Calif.

Energy Recovery Inc. (ERII) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $1.1 million.

The San Leandro, California-based company said it had net income of 2 cents per share.

The maker of energy recovery devices posted revenue of $20.6 million in the period.

Energy Recovery shares have increased 47% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $20.10, more than doubling in the last 12 months.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

News

Bill going to Cooper requires parents to OK kid’s COVID shot

August 06, 2021 2:03 AM

Business & Real Estate

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

August 06, 2021 2:03 AM

Business & Real Estate

Eventbrite: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

August 06, 2021 2:03 AM

Business & Real Estate

Cardiff Oncology: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

August 06, 2021 2:03 AM

News

Missouri lawmakers seek to ban business vaccine mandates

August 06, 2021 2:03 AM
Copyright Commenting Policy Corrections Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service