Business & Real Estate

PennyMac: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif.

PennyMac Financial Services Inc. (PFSI) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $204.2 million.

The Westlake Village, California-based company said it had profit of $2.94 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.48 per share.

The mortgage banking and investment management company posted revenue of $742.3 million in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $802.2 million.

PennyMac shares have declined slightly more than 3% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $63.48, a climb of 27% in the last 12 months.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the Daily Afternoon Bulletin and get a quick summary of the day's news.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

News

Bill going to Cooper requires parents to OK kid’s COVID shot

August 06, 2021 2:03 AM

Business & Real Estate

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

August 06, 2021 2:03 AM

Business & Real Estate

Eventbrite: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

August 06, 2021 2:03 AM

Business & Real Estate

Cardiff Oncology: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

August 06, 2021 2:03 AM

News

Missouri lawmakers seek to ban business vaccine mandates

August 06, 2021 2:03 AM
Copyright Commenting Policy Corrections Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service