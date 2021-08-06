Business & Real Estate

Quidel: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

SAN DIEGO

Quidel Corp. (QDEL) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $19.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the San Diego-based company said it had profit of 45 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 75 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.20 per share.

The medical diagnostics company posted revenue of $176.6 million in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $173.3 million.

Quidel shares have decreased 20% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $144, a fall of 52% in the last 12 months.

  Comments  
