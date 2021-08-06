Fidus Investment: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Fidus Investment Corp. (FDUS) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $25.9 million.

The Evanston, Illinois-based company said it had net income of $1.06 per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, were 42 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 36 cents per share.

The closed-end investment company posted revenue of $21.8 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $20 million.

Fidus Investment shares have risen 28% since the beginning of the year.