Interface: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

ATLANTA

Interface Inc. (TILE) on Friday reported second-quarter profit of $15.5 million.

The Atlanta-based company said it had net income of 26 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 30 cents per share.

The carpet tile company posted revenue of $294.8 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in October, Interface said it expects revenue in the range of $310 million to $320 million.

Interface shares have risen 35% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 72% in the last 12 months.

