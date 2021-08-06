Koppers: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Koppers Holdings Inc. (KOP) on Friday reported second-quarter net income of $26.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Pittsburgh-based company said it had profit of $1.22. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.41 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.36 per share.

The maker of chemicals, carbon compounds and wood treatment products posted revenue of $441 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $462.2 million.

Koppers expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.35 to $4.60 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.7 billion to $1.8 billion.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Daily Afternoon Bulletin and get a quick summary of the day's news. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Koppers shares have dropped nearly 3% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 14% in the last 12 months.