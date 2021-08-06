NeoGenomics: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NeoGenomics Inc. (NEO) on Friday reported second-quarter net income of $75.9 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Fort Myers, Florida-based company said it had profit of 59 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 1 cent per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 5 cents per share.

The operator of cancer-focused testing laboratories posted revenue of $121.7 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $120.5 million.

NeoGenomics expects full-year results to range from a loss of 27 cents per share to a loss of 23 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $490 million to $510 million.

NeoGenomics shares have decreased 11% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 18% in the last 12 months.