Business & Real Estate

Adamas: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

EMERYVILLE, Calif.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ADMS) on Monday reported a loss of $12.3 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Emeryville, California-based company said it had a loss of 27 cents.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for a loss of 27 cents per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $22 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $22.2 million.

Adamas shares have risen 20% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $5.18, a rise of 37% in the last 12 months.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the Daily Afternoon Bulletin and get a quick summary of the day's news.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Business & Real Estate

Grains mixed, livestock mixed.

August 10, 2021 1:59 AM

Business & Real Estate

Zynerba: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

August 10, 2021 1:59 AM
Copyright Commenting Policy Corrections Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service