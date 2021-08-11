Business & Real Estate

Poshmark: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.

Poshmark Inc. (POSH) on Tuesday reported a loss of $3 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Redwood City, California-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 9 cents per share.

The online marketplace for second-hand goods posted revenue of $81.8 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $80.6 million.

For the current quarter ending in October, Poshmark said it expects revenue in the range of $81 million to $83 million.

