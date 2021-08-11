Vertex: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Vertex, Inc. (VERX) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $808,000, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the King Of Prussia, Pennsylvania-based company said it had net income of 1 cent. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to 8 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 5 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $104.9 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $99.7 million.

For the current quarter ending in October, Vertex said it expects revenue in the range of $104 million to $106 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $414 million to $417 million.

Vertex shares have decreased 47% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 25% in the last 12 months.