Business & Real Estate

Dawson Geophysical: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

MIDLAND, Texas

Dawson Geophysical Co. (DWSN) on Thursday reported a second-quarter loss of $9 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Midland, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 38 cents.

The provider of onshore seismic data services for the oil and gas industry posted revenue of $193,000 in the period.

The company's shares closed at $2.60. A year ago, they were trading at $1.71.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Business & Real Estate

Tracon: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

August 12, 2021 2:49 AM

News

Doctor: S Carolina schools facing more virus cases in fall

August 12, 2021 2:49 AM

Business & Real Estate

VolitionRX: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

August 12, 2021 2:49 AM
Copyright Commenting Policy Corrections Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service