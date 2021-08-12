Dawson Geophysical: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Dawson Geophysical Co. (DWSN) on Thursday reported a second-quarter loss of $9 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Midland, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 38 cents.

The provider of onshore seismic data services for the oil and gas industry posted revenue of $193,000 in the period.

The company's shares closed at $2.60. A year ago, they were trading at $1.71.