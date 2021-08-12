Business & Real Estate

Ideal Power: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

AUSTIN, Texas

Ideal Power Inc. (IPWR) on Thursday reported a loss of $1.2 million in its second quarter.

The Austin, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 19 cents per share.

The power conversion technologies developer posted revenue of $84.7 million in the period.

Ideal Power shares have more than doubled since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $16.59, more than doubling in the last 12 months.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Business & Real Estate

Trevena: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

August 12, 2021 8:55 PM

Business & Real Estate

Larimar: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

August 12, 2021 8:55 PM
Copyright Commenting Policy Corrections Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service