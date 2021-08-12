Biolase: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Biolase Inc. (BIOL) on Thursday reported a loss of $702,000 in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Lake Forest, California-based company said it had a loss of less than 1 cent. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 2 cents per share.

The maker of dental laser systems posted revenue of $9.1 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company's shares hit 63 cents. A year ago, they were trading at 42 cents.