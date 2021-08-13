Business & Real Estate

Ardelyx: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

FREMONT, Calif.

Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) on Friday reported a loss of $45.2 million in its second quarter.

The Fremont, California-based company said it had a loss of 45 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 36 cents per share.

The biotechnology company posted revenue of $1.3 million in the period.

The company's shares closed at $1.52. A year ago, they were trading at $5.73.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the Daily Afternoon Bulletin and get a quick summary of the day's news.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Business & Real Estate

Alimera Sciences: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

August 13, 2021 5:21 AM

Business & Real Estate

Daily Journal: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

August 13, 2021 5:06 AM
Copyright Commenting Policy Corrections Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service