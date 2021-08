Business & Real Estate ‘The pandemic was really like a push to do it.’ Mom starts pop-up business during COVID August 19, 2021 08:00 AM

Savanna Muñoz started an online business called The Hippies Bungalow during COVID that allowed her the freedom of being her own boss. She croches beanies and makes other "hippie" things while her daughter, Amiah, 3, plays in the park Aug. 13, 2021.