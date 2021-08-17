Idaho man electrocuted after jumping on power transformer

Authorities in eastern Idaho say a man was electrocuted after jumping on a power transformer in Idaho Falls.

The Idaho Falls Fire Department said in a prepared statement the man died from the electrocution. Police and firefighters were sent to Idaho Falls Power shortly before midnight for a report of someone climbing on a water tower on the municipal utility's property.

The fire department said the first responders found a man on the water tower and tried to convince him to come down, but the man was uncooperative and threatened to fight anyone who came up after him. The man later climbed down from the tower and onto a fence that surrounds the power plant.

The man was running along a concrete wall and then jumped onto a transformer, where he came into contact with a high voltage power line and died instantly, the fire department said. The man's name was not released.