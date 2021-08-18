Cree: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Cree Inc. (CREE) on Tuesday reported a loss of $147.6 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Durham, North Carolina-based company said it had a loss of $1.28. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and pretax expenses, were 23 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 25 cents per share.

The maker of energy-efficient lighting posted revenue of $145.8 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $145.4 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $523.9 million, or $4.66 per share. Revenue was reported as $525.6 million.

For the current quarter ending in October, Cree expects its results to range from a loss of 25 cents per share to a loss of 21 cents per share.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $144 million to $154 million for the fiscal first quarter. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $155.7 million.

Cree shares have decreased 19% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $86.25, a rise of 19% in the last 12 months.