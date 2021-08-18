Lowe’s: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Lowe's Cos. (LOW) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $3.02 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Mooresville, North Carolina-based company said it had profit of $4.25.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.99 per share.

The home improvement retailer posted revenue of $27.57 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $26.99 billion.

Lowe's expects full-year revenue of $92 billion.

Lowe's shares have increased 14% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P's 500 index has climbed 18%. The stock has risen 15% in the last 12 months.