Williams Industrial Services: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TUCKER, Ga.

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (WLMS) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $2.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Tucker, Georgia-based company said it had profit of 11 cents. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, came to 10 cents per share.

The provider of services and products for the energy industry posted revenue of $91.6 million in the period.

Williams Industrial Services expects full-year revenue in the range of $310 million to $320 million.

The company's shares closed at $4.56. A year ago, they were trading at $1.79.

