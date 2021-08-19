Business & Real Estate

John B. Sanfilippo: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

ELGIN, Ill.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Inc. (JBSS) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $12.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Elgin, Illinois-based company said it had net income of $1.07.

The peanut and tree nut producer posted revenue of $206.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $59.7 million, or $5.17 per share. Revenue was reported as $858.5 million.

John B. Sanfilippo shares have risen 11% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $87.92, a decrease of nearly 3% in the last 12 months.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the Daily Afternoon Bulletin and get a quick summary of the day's news.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Celebrities

Kushner pal hit with state charges months after Trump pardon

August 19, 2021 4:50 AM

Business & Real Estate

Hard Rock taking over casino from troubled Indiana company

August 19, 2021 4:50 AM
Copyright Commenting Policy Corrections Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service