Dredging halts Kentucky-Missouri ferry service

Dredging work has halted service by a ferry that carries vehicles across the Mississippi River between Kentucky and Missouri, officials said.

The Dorena-Hickman Ferry halted service Wednesday and won't resume for three or four days while the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers does dredge work in Hickman Harbor, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said. The dredge work prevents the ferry from reaching the Kentucky Landing.

The ferry will give notice when the dredge work is complete and it is able to resume service, officials said.

The ferry connects Kentucky 1354 at Hickman, Kentucky, with Missouri Route A and Route 77 near Dorena, Missouri. It is the only direct route between the two states.