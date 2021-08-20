Dallas-area woman charged in Capitol raid reaches plea deal

A Dallas-area real estate agent pleaded guilty Thursday to participating in the Jan. 6 raid on the U.S. Capitol in which five people died.

Frisco realty broker Jennifer Leigh “Jenna” Ryan entered her plea in a virtual hearing before a Washington, D.C., judge after agreeing to cooperate with prosecutors. In return, federal authorities agreed to drop prosecution of other counts against her.

Court records showed that Ryan, 51, pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of knowingly parading, demonstrating and picketing inside the Capitol during a riot supporting Donald Trump’s presidency. The count carries punishment of up to six months in jail and a $5,000 fine. Under her plea deal, Ryan also agrees to pay $500 in restitution. Sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 4 in Washington.

Ryan was arrested on Jan. 15 and charged with multiple counts after she shared photos and videos on social media, including a video in which she says, “We’re gonna go down and storm the Capitol,” in front of a bathroom mirror, according to the FBI criminal complaint. The FBI also said Ryan live-streamed a 21-minute Facebook video of her and a group walking toward the Capitol.

“We are going to (expletive) go in here,” Ryan said in the video as she approached the top of the stairs on the west side of the Capitol building. “Life or death, it doesn’t matter. Here we go.”

She then turned the camera to expose her face, the complaint noted, and said, “Y’all know who to hire for your Realtor, Jenna Ryan for your Realtor.” Nearly halfway through, Ryan appears to have made it to the front door, chanting, “USA, USA” and “Here we are, in the name of Jesus.”

The riot was prefaced by a rally at which Trump urged the mob to fight for his presidency. At the time of her arrest, Ryan told KTVT-TV in Fort Worth that she was “a normal person, that I listen to my president who told me to go to the Capitol.” At the time, she said she deserved a presidential pardon from Trump. No pardon was forthcoming.