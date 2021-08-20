Restaurant chain closes Atlanta store, citing rising crime

Citing rising crime rates, an Atlanta restaurant chain is closing one of its locations in Atlanta’s Buckhead neighborhood.

Taco Mac on Thursday announced that the restaurant has been shut down permanently after being open for 15 years, WSB-TV reported. Restaurant officials said the location is no longer safe for its employees.

“Since 2006, when Taco Mac Lindbergh opened, the climate of the atmosphere around Lindbergh has drastically changed,” the company said in a statement. “The combination of recent restaurant closures in the development, safety challenges in the parking garage, and a recent uptick of crime in Buckhead has made this location no longer safe for our team members.”

The company will provide immediate placements for all managers and team members in other Taco Mac restaurants, officials said.

The chain, which has more than a dozen locations around Atlanta, plans to open five new locations in 2022.