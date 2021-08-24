Grains mostly higher, livestock mixed.

Grain futures were mostly higher on Tuesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Sep. lost 10.75 cents at $7.1150 a bushel; Sep. corn rose 4.50 cents at $5.4075 a bushel; Sep. oats was up 4.25 cents at $5.12 a bushel; while Sep. soybeans advanced 25.50 cents at $13.2625 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle was up .70 cent at $1.2715 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle was off .35 cent at $1.5825 a pound; Oct. lean hogs fell 1.27 cents at $.8760 a pound.