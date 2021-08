PrimeEnergy Corp. (PNRG) on Monday reported a loss of $2.4 million in its second quarter.

The Houston-based company said it had a loss of $1.20 per share.

The investor in the oil and gas industry posted revenue of $13.7 million in the period.

PrimeEnergy shares have climbed 16% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $50, a decline of 30% in the last 12 months.