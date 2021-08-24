Toll Brothers: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $234.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Fort Washington, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of $1.87.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.52 per share.

The home builder posted revenue of $2.26 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.22 billion.

Toll Brothers shares have climbed 40% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $61.04, an increase of 34% in the last 12 months.