Autodesk: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

SAN RAFAEL, Calif.

Autodesk Inc. (ADSK) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $115.6 million.

The San Rafael, California-based company said it had net income of 52 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to $1.21 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.11 per share.

The design software company posted revenue of $1.06 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.05 billion.

For the current quarter ending in November, Autodesk expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.22 to $1.28. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had forecast adjusted earnings per share of $1.25.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.11 billion to $1.13 billion for the fiscal third quarter. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $1.11 billion.

Autodesk expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.91 to $5.06 per share, with revenue ranging from $4.35 billion to $4.39 billion.

Autodesk shares have climbed 12% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P's 500 index has risen 20%. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $341.74, a rise of 35% in the last 12 months.

