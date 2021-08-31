Grains lower, livestock lower.

Grain futures were lower on Tuesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Sep. lost 24.75 cents at $6.9650 a bushel; Sep. corn was off 21.25 cents at $5.2425 a bushel; Sep. oats declined 26.75 cents at $5.03 a bushel; while Sep. soybeans fell 23.25 cents at $12.9675 a bushel.

Beef and pork were lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle was off .15 cent at $1.2260 a pound; Sep. feeder cattle fell ,47 cent at $1.6385 a pound; Oct. lean hogs lost 1 cent at $.8910 a pound.