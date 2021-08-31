Business & Real Estate

Chico’s: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

FT MYERS, Fla.

Chico's FAS Inc. (CHS) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $26.2 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Ft Myers, Florida-based company said it had profit of 21 cents.

The clothing chain posted revenue of $472.1 million in the period.

Chico's shares have more than tripled since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than quadrupled in the last 12 months.

