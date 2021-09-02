Wednesday Sports in Brief

NFL

NEW YORK (AP) — The New Orleans Saints will play their season opener in Jacksonville after being displaced by Hurricane Ida.

Instead of playing in the Superdome for the Sept. 12 opener against the Green Bay Packers, the Saints will host the game at the home of the Jaguars, the NFL announced Wednesday.

While the Superdome appears to have been spared significant damage from the powerful Category 4 hurricane, there are logistical challenges with staffing an NFL game there in the near future because of the widespread damage in the New Orleans area.

MLB

WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington Nationals Vice President Bob Boone has informed the club he’s resigning rather than comply with the organization’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate, a person with knowledge of the situation said.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Wednesday because nothing was announced by the team.

Boone, 73, has been with Washington since 2004 and moved into his role as VP and senior adviser to general manager Mike Rizzo after the 2015 season. He was assistant GM and vice president of player development from 2006-2013.

A four-time All-Star catcher during his 19-year major league career, Bob Boone also managed the Kansas City Royals and Cincinnati Reds.

— By AP Sports Writer Stephen Whyno.

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Mets acting general manager Zack Scott was arrested on charges of driving while intoxicated, hours after attending a fundraiser at team owner Steve Cohen’s house.

Scott was arrested on a DUI charge around 4:15 a.m. Tuesday in suburban White Plains, New York. Police found him asleep at the wheel of his SUV at a traffic light and determined he was intoxicated, White Plains police Capt. James Spencer said. He said Scott refused a breathalyzer test.

Scott, 44, was booked and released and is due in court Thursday morning.

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Mariners have promoted general manager Jerry Dipoto to president of baseball operations and signed manager Scott Servais to a multiyear contract extension, keeping the pair locked in to see oversee the completion of the franchise rebuild started three years ago.

Both deals, announced Wednesday, had been expected and come with the Mariners trying to chase a playoff spot in the American League. Seattle has the longest postseason drought of any team in North American sports in the four major leagues, last reaching the postseason in 2001.

SOCCER

FARO, Portugal (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo became the highest-scoring man in the international soccer history with his 110th goal for Portugal on Wednesday.

The Portugal captain scored in the 89th minute against Ireland in a World Cup qualifier, moving ahead of former Iranian striker Ali Daei. He added a second — another header — minutes later in the 2-1 victory. Earlier in the game, he had a penalty saved in the 15th minute.

Ronaldo is still 76 goals behind the game’s most prolific international scorer. Christine Sinclair scored her 187th goal for Canada last month at the Tokyo Olympics.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Texas A&M’s board of regents voted Wednesday to extend coach Jimbo Fisher’s contract through the 2031 season and give him a significant raise.

Fisher signed a 10-year, $75 million contract when he took over at Texas A&M before the 2018 season. The extension will increase his salary to $9 million on Jan. 1 and $9.15 million on Jan. 1, 2023. After that his salary will increase by $100,000 each year.

GOLF

ATLANTA (AP) — Phil Mickelson is returning for his 13th consecutive Ryder Cup, this time without his clubs.

Mickelson fills out the roster of five assistant captains to Steve Stricker for the American team that tries to win the cup back from Europe at Whistling Straits on Sept. 24-26.

Fred Couples also was announced as an assistant Wednesday, joining Jim Furyk, Zach Johnson and Davis Love III.

AUTO RACING

ZANDVOORT, Netherlands (AP) — Kimi Raikkonen will retire at the end of the Formula One season, concluding a career that spanned two decades and included the 2007 world championship.

Raikkonen is in the final year of his contract with Alfa Romeo. The Finn announced his departure on Instagram on Wednesday ahead of this weekend’s Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort.