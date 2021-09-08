Restoration Hardware: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Restoration Hardware Holdings Inc. (RH) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $226.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Corte Madera, California-based company said it had profit of $7.09. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $8.48 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $6.58 per share.

The furniture and housewares company posted revenue of $988.9 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $972.3 million.

Restoration Hardware shares have climbed 50% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $672.65, more than doubling in the last 12 months.