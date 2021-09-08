Business & Real Estate

Avid Bioservices: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

TUSTIN, Calif.

Avid Bioservices Inc. (CDMO) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $6.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Tustin, California-based company said it had net income of 10 cents.

The contract manufacturer posted revenue of $30.8 million in the period.

Avid Bioservices expects full-year revenue in the range of $115 million to $117 million.

Avid Bioservices shares have more than doubled since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $23.65, more than tripling in the last 12 months.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the Daily Afternoon Bulletin and get a quick summary of the day's news.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Business & Real Estate

More than 1,000 pounds of grapes taken from Missouri church

September 08, 2021 10:11 PM

Business & Real Estate

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

September 08, 2021 10:11 PM

Business & Real Estate

FEMA denies disaster declaration for Nicholas County

September 08, 2021 10:11 PM

News

How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday

September 08, 2021 10:11 PM
Copyright Commenting Policy Corrections Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service