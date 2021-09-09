Business & Real Estate

A-Mark: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

EL SEGUNDO, Calif.

A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. (AMRK) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $51 million.

The El Segundo, California-based company said it had net income of $4.28 per share.

The precious metals trading company posted revenue of $2.18 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $159.6 million, or $17.79 per share. Revenue was reported as $7.61 billion.

A-Mark shares have more than doubled since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $52.04, more than doubling in the last 12 months.

