Man sentenced in $4 million fraud scheme involving boats

A Rogersville man was sentenced Friday to five years in federal prison for running a boat building scheme that defrauded customers out of more than $4 million.

Michael Michael David Dismer, 53, was sentenced for tax evasion for failing to pay more than $768,000 in state and federal taxes, federal prosecutors said.

Dismer was also ordered to pay $4.3 million in restitution to his victims.

Federal prosecutors said Dismer operated at least eight different businesses since 1993 that promised to build specific vessels for customers around the world. He would stop operating under a business name that accumulated unpaid tax assessment, and continued earning income through new businesses.

Dismer admitted that he defrauded 22 customers by not delivering vessels he had promised and instead diverting funds for his personal use.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Daily Afternoon Bulletin and get a quick summary of the day's news. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

At least 14 customers received incomplete, inoperable, or unseaworthy vessels and at least seven other customers did not receive any boats, prosecutors said.

Federal prosecutors said Dismer also did not file tax income tax returns from 2009 to 2017. He also admitted that he collected payroll taxes from his employees from 1996 to 2007 but did not pay the funds to the government.