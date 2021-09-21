Business & Real Estate
IsoRay: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot
IsoRay Inc. (ISR) on Tuesday reported a loss of $1.1 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.
The Richland, Washington-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent per share.
The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for a loss of 1 cent per share.
The isotope-based medical products maker posted revenue of $2.7 million in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.6 million.
For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $3.4 million, or 3 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $10.1 million.
In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, the company's shares hit 65 cents. A year ago, they were trading at 61 cents.
