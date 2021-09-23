Business & Real Estate

Darden Restaurants: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

ORLANDO, Fla.

Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $230.9 million.

The Orlando, Florida-based company said it had net income of $1.75 per share. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, came to $1.76 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.63 per share.

The owner of Olive Garden and other chain restaurants posted revenue of $2.31 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.24 billion.

Darden Restaurants expects full-year earnings to be $7.25 to $7.60 per share, with revenue in the range of $9.4 billion to $9.6 billion.

Darden Restaurants shares have climbed 26% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P's 500 index has climbed 17%.

